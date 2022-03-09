The Batman Comes to Mezco Toyz with One:12 Collective Figure

The Batman has made quite the splash lately as the long awaited DC Comics film finally hit theaters this past week. Mezco Toyz has just fully revealed their upcoming One:12 Collective figure. Loaded with detail, accessories, and a fabric cape, this is The Batman figure fans will want after seeing the film. The figure will include four swappable heads, including a Robert Pattinson Bruce Wayne unmasked head. On top of that, he will include multiple batarangs, a grapple launcher, smoke bombs, handcuffs, and a couple of other accessories straight off the screen. This figure really does The Batman justice compared to the only other figure with there from McFarlane Toys. Priced at $125, the One:12 Collective The Batman is set to release in April 2023, and pre-orders are live here and at most other online retailers.

"When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning." Vengeance joins the One:12 Collective! The Batman is outfitted in a screen-accurate armored Batsuit with chest insignia. The costume features an integrated posing wire in the cape, utility belt, a thigh pouch, and two vambrace. Batman comes complete with four head portraits including an unmasked Bruce Wayne portrait, all featuring the likeness of actor Robert Pattinson."

"Equipped with multiple Batarangs, sticky bombs, handcuffs, grapple launcher, and smoke bombs, Batman fights crime in the wet and grimy streets of Gotham. A young Bruce Wayne struggles to balance rage with righteousness as a sadistic Riddler leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As Batman, Wayne ventures into Gotham's underworld to unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued his city."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of sticky bomb launcher holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of posing holding hands (L & R) One (1) taser hand (R)



COSTUME:

Cape with integrated posing wire

Wingsuit (removable)

Armored Batsuit with chest insignia

Vambraces

Utility belt

Thigh pouch

Combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) sticky bomb launcher

One (1) sticky bomb cartridge

One (1) flare

One (1) cowl (can be held)

One (1) UV light

One (1) pair of handcuffs

One (1) retracted grapple launcher

One (1) extended grapple launcher

One (1) extended grapple launcher with retracted grapple hook (launcher fits into vambrace)

One (1) extended grapple launcher with extended grapple hook and posing wire (launcher fits into vambrace)

Two (2) adrenaline pens

Three (3) smoke bombs

Four (4) Batarangs

One (1) One:12 Collective display base digitally printed with movie logo

One (1) One:12 Collective clear adjustable display post