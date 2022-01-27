The Batman Gets New Unmasked Figures from McFarlane Toys

A lot of news is coming out lately for The Batman, from its almost 3-hour runtime to some new collectibles. The newest set of collectibles comes to use from McFarlane Toys as they reveal new unmasked variants are on the way. The Batman and Catwoman are back with new unmasked figures showcasing a McFarlane Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. Both DC Multiverse figures have 22 points of articulation, stand 7" tall, and come with corresponding accessories. Batman will come with his new batarang, while Catwoman has a rolled up whip allowing both to have some unique unmasked adventures when united together. Both DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys figures are set to release in March 2022, will be priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

"The Batman is two years into his role as Gotham's embodiment of vengeance – a nocturnal vigilante who strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. A reclusive scion of Gotham's richest family questioning his family's legacy, The World's Greatest Detective stalks the streets at night employing a lethal combination of mental mastery, physical strength and expert technology on his journey to becoming the city's symbol of hope."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back

"Selina Kyle is a mysterious figure who is quietly infiltrating Gotham's seedy underbelly to further her own agenda. Her fierce attitude and tenacious agility are the perfect tools to excel as a cat burglar, but hidden underneath the array of identities and the motorcycle leathers is a protective soul who's more at home with the city's strays than its citizens."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back