The Batman is Back as Medicom Debut Their Newest MAFEX Figure

The Batman has been the best (and only) DC Comics film to arrive this year and we need more. The film gave us an even darker world for Bruce Wayne, and we got to see a more involved psychological detective thriller than previous versions. Since the film arrived earlier this year, we still do not have a truly remarkable The Batman action figure. We have received one from McFarlane Toys, but you can only do so much with a plastic cape and zero accessories. However, we have been starting to see some incredible figures arrive like the Q1 2023 release of Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective figure. Well, fans can add another figure up on that list s Medicom debuts their upcoming No.188 The Batman figure.

The Batman MAFEX figure is heading our way with impressive articulation, accessories, and swappable parts. A real fabric cape is featured here, and Medicom was not shy about including accessories. Four heads are featured with two Batman and two Bruce Wayne, all with different emotions. Other accessories include swappable chest pieces, flare, cowl, grapple guns, swappable hands, and a batarang. This is one figure that fans will not want to miss, and it will go perfectly with Mattel's R/C Batmobile. The Batman No.188 MAFEX Figure from Medicom is priced at $109.99, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Batman once again joins the MAFEX line, this time from the hit film The Batman. This Batman figure features the premium articulation and detailed accessories you have come to know from MAFEX and features a fabric cape for a more life-like design."

Product Features

6.3 (16cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From the movie, The Batman

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Real fabric cape

Box Contents

Batman figure

4 Alternate head sculpts

Pair of alternate hands

Cowl

Alternate chest plate

Batarang

Grappling hook

Grappling hook in holster

Holster without grappling hook

Flare