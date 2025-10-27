Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

The Batmobile Returns from Batman 1966 with New McFarlane Vehicle

It is time to add another Batmobile to your Bat-Garage as McFarlane Toys is returning to era of Batman 1966 for the DC Multiverse

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 7” scale Batmobile from the classic Batman 1966 TV series for DC Multiverse fans.

The vehicle features sleek black and red detailing, inspired by George Barris’s Lincoln Futura design.

Compatible with most 7” Batman figures, the Batmobile has working wheels and a rotating steering wheel.

Pre-orders are open now for $79.99, with the iconic Batmobile set for release in November 2025.

In 1966, DC Comics fans were introduced to the soon-to-be iconic live-action TV series Batman. Adam West starred as the legendary Caped Crusader, with the show capturing a more colorful, campy, and heroic version of Batman for television. McFarlane Toys has since brought the hit 1966 series to life with their DC Retro toy line, with a 7" figure of the 66 Batman arriving in the DC Multiverse. McFarlane is now giving him his very own Batmobile as they add the iconic '66 version of the Dark Knight's ride to their catalog. This Batmobile was designed by George Barris and was a modified 1955 Lincoln Futura concept car.

Sleek and futuristic, the car has a black body and red trim, with a jet engine, emergency bat-turn lever, on-board computer, and plenty more "Bat-gadgets" to help save Gotham. McFarlane has now upped their previous DC Retro Batmobile to a 7" scale to help enhance your Bat-Garage or just give you a DC Multiverse Batman figure a sleek retro ride. Pre-orders are already live for $79.99, and this iconic ride is set to release in November 2025. The 66' Batman DC Multiverse figure is sold separately.

Batmobile (Batman Classic TV Series) Vehicle

"To the Batmobile!" Batman and Robin have many gadgets in their arsenal, but none more hi-tech and stylish than the Batmobile, ready to power on with the touch of a button. When the Dynamic Duo find themselves faced with imminent danger, laser beams, magnets, and a parachute jettison button become quite useful. And there's no need to worry about villainous takeovers, good citizen, the Anti-Theft Activator is all the Caped Crusader needs to protect his invaluable vehicle."

Incredibly detailed vehicle that is compatible with most 7" scale DC Multiverse figures.

Based on the classic 1960's TV show.

Measures approximately 21" long.

Designed with rolling wheels and rotating steering wheel.

Figure not included.

