The Beast from Disney's Beauty and the Beast Arrives at Beast Kingdom

The magic of Disney comes to Beast Kingdom once again as the tale of Beauty and the Beast jin the Master Craft statue line

Beast Kingdom is returning to Beast's Castle as they have revealed another Disney Classics Master Craft Statue. Coming to life from The Beauty and the Beast, Beast is ready to attend his own dinner as take Belle dancing. Featured in his classic blue tailcoat, Beast is dressed to impress with an incredible sculpted statue that stands 16" tall. A lot of detail as put into this Disney Master Craft from the textured fur, to the eye popping colors, and the specially crafted white roses. The Beast will release alongside a Disney Master Craft Princess Belle statue that will beautifully captures their love. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, these statues will be a symbol of the legendary Disney film and collectors are looking at a $269.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live for both Beast Master Craft and Belle companion statue through Beast Kingdom with a August 2024 release date.

"In the journey of life, there are always miracles that change everything! The tale of 'Beauty and the Beast' starts off with a prince being cursed to live as a Beast, and together with his loyal servants, he slowly loses hope in finding a cure. But not all is lost, as the lives of the Beast and a headstrong girl named Belle become intertwined when she sets off to rescue her father, ultimately selflessly trading her freedom for her father's safety. The rest is cinematic history, as the Beast and Belle slowly fall in love against all odds!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches a new pair of individually released Master Craft statues from the wonderfully warm world of Beauty and the Beast. In addition to Belle from the classic animation, fans can also take home a collectible statue of the 'Beast' himself to complete the pair. Dressed in a classic tailcoat, the detailed patterns on the collar perfectly match Belle's gown."

"Expertly handcrafted and painted, the release meticulously recreates the detailed facial expressions and realistically portrays the Beast's imposing presence. In the Beast's hands and on both sides of the base, white roses are featured, symbolizing the deep love he has for Belle. This limited edition of 3000 pieces worldwide is for fans of the classic animation and is a must-have collectible to go with Belle. Make sure yours is ordered only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

