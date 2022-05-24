The Boys Black Noir Is on the Hunt with New Medicom MAFEX Figure

The Boy Season 3 is not far away now and this season seems to have some big things heading our way. The Boys have changed up the superhero landscape giving viewers a darker series with even darker heroes. The Seven had some of the best heroes around and most of them all had dark pasts with some dangerous abilities. Lot of the focus is on Homelander and Starlight, but now another hero rises as Medicom debuts their next MAFEX The Boys figure. Black Noir is ready to slice and dice in the dark with a brand new highly detailed and articulated figure.

This speechless character lets his action speak louder than words and Medicom made sure to include that. A great set of accessories are included with swappable hands featuring items like with a tea, as well as a sword with a sheath, fives with sheaths, bowl, soda, and a bunny. Black Noir did get his ass kicked in the last season of The Boys, but now the adventures contour as will be a perfect addition to the MAFEX line. The Boys MAFXE No. 183 Black Noir is priced at $104.99, set to in May 2023, and pre-orders are already live and found here.

"From the smash hit show The Boys comes the mysterious and deadly Black Noir in MAFEX form! Highly detailed, the armor clad assassin comes with a multitude of accessories and weapons to recreate your favorite scenes from the series or create your own dark superhero scenes! Order yours today!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the live action series The Boys

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Black Noir figure

Sword with sheath

Knives with sheaths

Hand with ladle

Hand with tea

Hand carrying head

Bottle of soda with straw

Bowl

Bunny