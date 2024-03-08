Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys

The Chaos of The Joker: Killer Smile Comes to Life with DC Direct

McFarlane Toys is back with some new DC Comics statues that bring some iconic stories and covers to life like never before

The 2019 DC Comics Black Label mini-series The Joker: Killer Smile dove deeper into the psyche of the infamous Clown Prince of Crime. Written by Jeff Lemire with art by Andrea Sorrentino, the story follows Dr. Ben Arnell, a psychologist tasked with treating the Joker at Arkham Asylum. As Dr. Arnell delves into the mind of his patient, he becomes increasingly entangled in the Joker's twisted and nightmarish world. Throughout this wicked DC Comics series, the boundaries between reality and delusion blur as Dr. Arnell struggles to maintain his sanity while confronting the malevolent influence of the Joker. With each issue, the narrative unfolds in chilling and unexpected ways, exploring themes of identity, obsession, and the nature of evil.

Fans can now unwind their own insanity as McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are bringing Andrea Sorrentino's artwork to life with a brand new statue. Coming in at 7" tall, the Clown Prince is featured on a kid's bike with a gun and straight jacket, as seen in Joker: Killer Smile Book Three. Tons of creepy details are featured here, and DC Comics fans can dive deeper into the insanity of Joker for $169.99. Pre-orders are already live online, like McFarlane Toys Store, with the Clown arriving in July 2024.

The Joker by Andrea Sorrentino (The Joker Purple Craze)

"Pulled straight from the cover of DC Black Label book Joker: Killer Smile Book Three, comes the most insane and unique take on The Joker to date. Illustrated by Andrea Sorrentino, the sculpt identically captures the joker on his tricycle rolling around his padded cell. This statue is a can't miss to any collector of The Joker: Purple Craze Statue line."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.25" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by Andrea Sorrentino

Packaged in 4-color closed box

1:10th Scale Statue. In scale with Batman Black & White and Harley Quinn Red, White & Black Statue Lines

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

