The Clone Wars Rages On with Hasbro's New Star Wars 2-Pack

Imperial March continues with a new set of impressive Star Wars collectibles and Hasbro has some fun new releases heading our way

The war rages on as the Grand Army of the Republic takes on the deadly forces of the Separatists. Hasbro is ready to help enhance Star Wars collections armies with an impressive new The Black Series 2-Pack set. Step back into the Clone Wars with this sweet Clone Trooper and Battle Droid set that is the perfect army building set for any collector. The Clone Trooper will be featured in the Phase II armor from the later part of the Clone Wars and comes with a rifle and blaster. The Battle Droid on the other hand, just comes with a blaster, but it will feature its compact mode for deployment. Snagging up a few of these Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack will be a real treat and will give many collectors, new and old, the perfect starting point for some army building in 6" format. The Clone Trooper & Battle Droid will be Hasbro Pulse and DisneyStore exclusive for $39.99. Pre-orders are arriving today at 1 PM EST online, with the set arriving in Summer 2024.

Reinforcements Arrive from Hasbro for Your Star Wars Collection

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER & BATTLE DROID – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER & BATTLE DROID pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS."

"For the first time in THE BLACK SERIES, fans can imagine epic battles inspired by The Clone Wars with this troop building pack. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 blasters and a removable helmet for the clone trooper. The battle droid includes a removable backpack, antenna, and blaster accessory."

