The Court of Owls Comes to McFarlane with New DC Comics Talon Figure

The Court of Owls is a genuinely incredible storyline for DC Comics iconic run of Batman comics. If The Batman does get a second film, the dark and eerie world of the Court would translate perfectly to the big-screen. McFarlane Toys would agree as they continue to reveal more DC Multiverse figures during their 2022 Summer Showcase. One of which is the Court of Owls' deadly assassin known as Talon! This fierce Batman villain comes to life in incredible fashion with a sweet 7" scale figure that is loaded with swords and knives. Talons' designs comes right from the hit DC Comics storyline and will be a perfect addition to any Court of Owls collection. Talon is set for a September 2022 release and pre-orders are live right here for the price of $19.99.

"While juggling on a Gotham City street, William Cobb stopped a would-be thief from stealing Nathaniel Haly's wallet. Thankful, Haly offered William a job at his circus. After becoming a famous circus performer, William returns home, falls in love, and has a child. However, his wife's family disapproves of William and bans the young couple from seeing each other. Taking advantage of the situation, Haly offers William the chance to become a "Talon," a covert assassin for a secret organization of wealthy elite known as the Court of Owls. As a Talon, William is virtually unstoppable, capable of being reanimated, and strikes without mercy."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Talon is featured in his look from the Court of Owls

Talon includes two swords, two daggers, a sword sheath, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

