The Dark Knight Returns Batman Becomes Jokerfied with McFarlane

Slipping under the radar, The Dark Knight Returns Batman has been Jokerfied and McFarlane Toys is bringing him to life

It was only last week that McFarlane Toys revealed a new set of Jokerfied figures for The Dark Knight Trilogy. We have seen some of these figures before, and one of them slipped under the radar with DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns. This older Batman has fallen into the Joker's trap and has now become Jokerfied. Releasing as yet another Target Exclusive, Batman now features a new deco with a purple cowl, gauntlets & cape, green belt, and some laughing deco. New DC Multiverse packaging is included with these figures being tagged by the Joker, which is just fun Batman will come with swappable hands, Batarang on a rope, a themed base, and a nice set of Joker playing cards. McFarlane Toys is going all in on these Jokerfied figures, and it is a fun and unique theme that works well. The DC Multiverse Batman: The Dark Knight Returns figure is priced a $24.99 and can be found for pre-order here.

McFarlane Toys Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Jokerified

"As a child, Bruce Wayne™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! Now, after 10 years in retirement, Batman returns! "

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to Dark Knight Returns Batman

Includes Jokerized accessories: 4 playing cards, collector card holder and base. Plus alternate hands and a Batarang with rope

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

