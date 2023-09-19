Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: dc comics, demon slayer, funko, Marvel Comics

Funko NYCC 2023 Reveals – Marvel, DC, and Anime Pop Vinyls

Funko is kicking off Heavy Metal Halloween at New York Comic Con 2023 this year and we have rounded up reveals for the event

Prepare for a spine-tingling celebration as Funko is getting ready for New York Comic Con 2023 with their Heavy Metal Halloween event! Get ready to be enchanted thrilled, and rock your socks off with plenty of exclusives to go around this year. A nice assortment of these limited Pops Vinyls featuring some pretty iconic characters from hit anime series, which include Demon Slayer, Naruto Shippuden, Inuyasha, Bleach, and One Piece. On top of that, Marvel and DC fans will be getting some sweet collectibles from X-Men 97', Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and Funko even has a new Marvel Comics Vault Edition Pop for their 25th Anniversary that fans will surely not want to miss. Some of these new Funko Heavy Metal Halloween Pops Exclusives include:

Demon Slayer Makomo & Sabito

Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Girl – Toy Tokyo Exclusive

Naruto Shippuden Might Guy (Eight Inner Gates) & Loungefly Bag – 4,000 Pieces

Inuyasha Inuyasha (Sword Drawn) Shippo On Horse

Bleach – Ichigo (with Zangetsu)

One Piece Monkey D. Luffy – Pop! Movie Posters



DC Comics Harley Quinn Big Barda (Justice League)

X-Men 97' Goblin Queen

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 High Evolutionary

Marvel Comics Captain America – Funko 25th Anniversary Vault Edition



This is a nice set of exclusives to arrive this year, and my eyes are all over that Demon Slayer Makomo & Sabito 2-Pack set. The Heavy Metal Halloween event will not only feature these exclusives but will have some spine-chilling surprises, contests, and more right at the NYCC convention center. This is a celebration of all things pop culture and the perfect way to embrace the spooky season, so stay tuned for the Shared Retailer Exclusives list and find more about the event here.

Funko Rocks Out with Heavy Metal Halloween!

"Check! Check! Get ready to rock! Funko is presenting Heavy Metal Halloween at New York Comic Con 2023. Do your stretches and get ready to shred the air guitar this October. There will be a killer setlist of exclusive collectibles. Let's take it from the top so you can start planning. New York Comic Con is happening Thursday, October 12th through Sunday, October 15th at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Funko's Heavy Metal Halloween booth number is: Booth #1000."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!