LEGO Reveals New Batman & Bat-Pod Set from The Dark Knight

Some brand new brick built fun is on the way as LEGO has put up pre-orders for new sets like Batman and his Bat-Pod

Gotham needs help, and LEGO has answered the call with a brand new set featuring Batman and his Bat-Pod. Coming in at 713 pieces, return to the events of The Dark Knight when Batman deploys the Pad-Pod from the wrecked Tumbler. The Joker will not get far with this impressive construction figure that stands 10" tall when fully built, with the Dark Knight featuring articulated limbs and a full-length fabric-styled cape. This figure can, of course, sit upon the Bat-Pod, which is packed with detail and has two stud shooters. LEGO has really been putting a lot of these fully articulated construction figures on the market with plenty of Spider-Man releases, so it is nice to see some from the DC Universe. Hopefully more DC heroes and villain sets are on the way with Wonder Woman, Joker, and maybe Superman. Collectors can take control of the Bat-Pod and Batman for $64.99, and pre-orders are already live through the LEGO Store with an August 1, 2024 release.

Batman Construction Figure and the Bat-Pod Bike

"The posable LEGO® DC Batman™: Batman Construction Figure & the Bat-Pod Bike (76273) is the ultimate The Dark Knight movie action figure for fans of the iconic Super Hero aged 12 and up. Fully jointed and standing over 10 in. (26 cm) tall, this authentically detailed toy is as cool as it is collectible. The authentically detailed Batman action figure comes with his super-sleek, Bat-Pod bike, complete with 2 stud launchers."

The Dark Knight toy with bike – LEGO® DC Batman™: Batman Construction Figure & the Bat-Pod Bike puts a Batman collectible figure and bike toy into the hands of boys and girls aged 12 and up

Movie-accurate adventure toy – The buildable Batman™ The Dark Knight figure wears a mask and a full-length cape and attaches to the Bat-Pod bike

Posable super-hero figure – Movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints let kids create action poses with their LEGO® Batman™, motorcycle and stud launchers

