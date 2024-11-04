Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, wonder woman

The DC Comics Trinity is Complete with Iron Studios Wonder Woman

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Legacy Replica 1/4 scale Wonder Woman

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new Wonder Woman statue, a stunning tribute in the DC Comics Legacy Replica collection.

Experience Diana's powerful legacy with a 21.8" statue, embodying her classic look and iconic Amazonian attire.

Complete the DC Trinity with Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman in Iron Studios' 1/4 scale Art Scale series.

Pre-order this masterpiece for $799.99, capturing Wonder Woman's heroic journey and timeless essence.

Wonder Woman is back in the spotlight as the new DC Comics Absolute Universe kicks off featuring the big three. Princess Diana is getting a new origin story for this new world that was created by Darkseid, adding a darker tone to her story. However, Iron Studios is here to pay tribute to what Wonder Woman is so great with a brand new DC Comic Legacy Replica 1/4 scale statue. This princess made her grand debut all the way back in 1941, and today, she is one of the most iconic female heroes and a founding member of the Justice League.

This Amazonian has broken gender stereotypes in a once male-dominated superhero world and will go on to inspire generations of readers. Her legacy now lives on with this gorgeous 21.8" tall statue that features one of her more iconic and classic DC Comics outfits. She is featured in her tiara, Bracelets of Submission, Lasso of Truth, and long flowing black hair, and she is placed on a Greek-themed base. This statue will pair perfectly with the DC Comics 1/4 Trinity Legacy Replica Batman and Superman statue. Wonder Woman is set for a Q4 2025 release for a heroic $799.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Wonder Woman – DC Trinity – Legacy Replica 1/4

"Wonder Woman is one of the greatest icons of comic book art and pop culture. Created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter in 1941, she is Princess Diana, a demigoddess Amazon from Themyscira, the Paradise Island, and the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta, the queen of the Amazons. Over the years, her origins have undergone several changes—Diana has been a nurse, military intelligence officer, U.S. government agent, ambassador, and more, in addition to being an Amazon warrior."

"Although her backstory and appearance have evolved, her essence as the greatest hero has remained unchanged, coming to the world of men to promote and defend peace and justice. With superhuman powers, abilities, and her mystical Lasso of Truth, she forms the DC universe's Trinity alongside Superman and Batman, balancing the often-opposing ideologies of the two heroes."

