The Empire Rises with Hasbro's New Star Wars Night Troopers 4-Pack

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut their latest Star Wars Army builder set featuring the Night Troopers

There has been peace in the galaxy since the Fall of the Empire, but the tides are changing as Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned. Coming out of the event of Star Wars: Ahsoka, war is returning to the galaxy as a new army grows. Hasbro is here to help fans build up their own army as they unveil a new army builder 4-pack. The Night Troopers are rising up from the grave with a brand new release for The Vintage Collection. This set will feature three Night Troopers, featuring new sculpts with cracked and remolded helmets and wrapped-up bodies. Leading the fight will be the debut of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Captain Enoch, who surprisingly does not have a card back release. It would have made more sense to have a solo release for Captain Enoch, as these Night Troopers are nicely crafted and would easily sell out by themselves. Collectors will be able to reinforce Thrawn's Army in Summer 2024 for $54.99. Pre-orders are arriving today around 1 PM EST and will be exclusive to Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse.

The Night Troopers Rise at Hasbro with a new 4-Pack Set

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAPTAIN ENOCH & THRAWN'S NIGHT TROOPERS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $54.99 / Available: Summer 2024). Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAPTAIN ENOCH & THRAWN'S NIGHT TROOPERS figure pack inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA."

"These figures feature premium detail, entertainment-inspired collector grade deco (including unique helmet and suit deco on all 4 figures) and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line. Includes 4 figures and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including blasters. Available for pre-order 3/14 at 1pm ET at Amazon (#ad) and additional fan channel retailers. Also available at DisneyStore.com at a later date."

