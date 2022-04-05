The Evil Queen Plots with Beast Kingdom's Newest Disney Statue

When it is good, there is evil, and Disney knows how to capture both sides perfectly. It looks like Beast Kingdom is not done with their new Disney Story Book D-Stage statues as things get a little evil. Another statue for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is on the way as the Evil Queen has arrived. This statue showcases the infamous Mirror Mirror and the deadly Poison Apple that will put Snow White in a deep sleep. Disney Villains have their own following and these 6" statues would be a perfect collectible for them.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen aka Queen Grimhilde, is beautifully sculpted and the Story Book backdrop really enhances this design. This is honestly my favorite design from all the D-Stage Story Books statues and I think some Disney fans will agree. I hope Beast Kingdom can continue this lien with more Disney Villains like Hades, Ursula, Maleficent, and others to give us fans a little evil for our collections. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Story Book D-Stage Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $35.99. She is set to release in December 2022, pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for the companion Snow White statue.

"The many female characters from the world Disney have fascinated and inspired generations of fans for decades! Each generation has its own favorite character to call all its own, and with each new story creating legends in their own right! Inspired from the pages of many famous books, Disney has created a huge library of famous Characters with unique stories! With this in mind, Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" proudly introduces four "Story Book" dioramas under the D-Stage, "Staging Your Dreams" brand. Bringing the magical innocence of books to life, the Storybook series recreates famous scenes in carefully crafted and painted designs. A perfect opportunity to own a three-dimensional wonder from the fantastical world of Disney!"

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all" says Grimhilde, the evil queen from Snow White! Having been told from the magical mirror that she is not the fairest in the world, and that there was indeed someone more beautiful than her, upon finding out it is Snow White, she begins her plot to poison Snow White with an apple! Seen here with the poisonous apple in her hand and the infamous mirror behind her, Grimhilde radiates pure evil! "