The Green Lantern of Sector 674 Joins McFarlane's DC Super Power

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Super Powers line with Green Lantern

Kilowog made his first appearance in DC Comics Green Lantern #201 back in 1986. He comes from the planet Bolovax Vik and serves as the Lantern of Sector 674. Kilowog plays an essential role in the Corps as he is one of the primary trainers for new Green Lantern recruits. He is quite a powerhouse and definitely a Lantern you want on your team when fighting against any galactic disturbance. From appearances in the comics to the Justice League cartoon, he has established himself as a fan-favorite character among Green Lantern enthusiasts.

It looks like McFarlane Toys is now paying tribute to this beloved Green Lantern with their latest DC Super Powers. Featuring classic details and simple articulation, this figure captures Kilowog's imposing build-up and will help fans with their own retro-styled Green Lantern Corps. Kilowog will join the ranks of McFarlane Toys' DC Super Powers with his own card-backed figure that comes in at $9.99. He will be arriving with the rest of the DC Super Powers Wave 5 wave with an April 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live online, and be sure to add Hal Jordan and John Stewart to your Corps as well.

Kilowog (DC Super Powers)

"A brilliant geneticist on his home world Bolovax Vik, Kilowog, served as Green Lantern of Sector 674. Following the destruction of his planet during the events of Oisis on Infinite Earths, Kilowog trained new Green Lantern recruits, teaching essential tools to survive the most dangerous job in the universe."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

KILOWOG is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

