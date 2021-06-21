The Joker Comes Back From 1966 Thanks To McFarlane Toys

There have been many legendary actors who have to take the role of the Batman villain Joker. The first was Cesar Romero, as he took on Adam West's Batman and Bert Ward's Robin in the hilarious and iconic 1960s television series Batman. McFarlane Toys continues to officially reveal their new retro DC Multiverse figure line with figures straight from the series. We have already seen a couple of the 1966 line revealed with figures for Batman/Robin here and even the spectacular 1966 Batmobile here. This time we get a closer look at the Joker, who will have highly 7 points of articulation and will be sealed in retro packaging. The figure is highly detailed in 6" format and will come with sound effect attachments to showcase classic fight scenes. The figure and the whole 1966 Batman DC Multiverse line will be exclusive to only Target with pre-orders set to up in August online, and be on the lookout for more reveals from the 1966 figure line.

"Who is the impractical joker with a key to crime? With a maniacal laugh, a twisted sense of humor, and penchant for setting cunning traps, The Joker is one of Batman's most notoriously fiendish foes. But when it comes to putting an end to The Joker's crime sprees, Batman knows firsthand that The Joker's jokes are never very funny… in the end."

Product Features:

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with 5 points of articulation

Each Figure includes 2 action word bubbles

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Included collectable art card with The Joker photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures