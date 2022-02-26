The Joker Dragon Arrives from the Dark Multiverse with McFarlane Toys

The McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase has arrived and today is all about DC Comics with new reveals for the DC Multiverse line. A nice set of new figures are on the way as the Dark Multiverse gates are open once again with some devilish beings. Coming out of the gates first is a return to the hit DC Comics story line with Dark Nights: Metal with the creepy and wacky Joker Dragon. This version of the Joker is some from a realm of knights and dragons as this Clown Piece of Crime is a dragon himself, and McFarlane Toys brings him to life with intense detail. This mighty ride will be perfect for some of the other Dark Nights Metal figures out there and will be a powerful addition to any DC Comics collection. The Dark Nights: Metal DC Multiverse The Joker Dragon Figure is priced at $32.99. Set to arrive from the Dark Multiverse in July 2022, pre-orders for this dragon are live and can be found here.

"Nobody knows the exact origin of these beasts from the Dark Multiverse, but what is known is that they do the bidding of The Batman Who Laughs wherever they appear. During the invasion of Earth-0, the Bat-God known as Barbatos summons these great dragons to help his Dark Knights destroy the world, but they're ultimately defeated by Batman and his allies. These ghastly beasts are as deadly as they are horrifying, and a powerful addition to the army of darkness that threatens to engulf the entire DC Multiverse."

Features:

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Articulated jaw

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back

Contents:

The Joker Dragon figure

Stand

Trading card