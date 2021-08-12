The Joker Joins Mortal Kombat 11 with New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys has revealed the newest figure from their impressive Mortal Kombat 11 7" action figure line. Continuing with their DLC add-ons, The Joker is ready to create some mayhem in your Mortal Kombat kollection. Standing 7" tall, the Clown Prince of crime has 22 points of articulation and comes with two weapon accessories, and a base. The Joker will come with a cane and a knife which are exactly what he needs to take home the gold and take down the other Kombabtants. This version of The Joker takes on the design from his Mortal Kombat 11 design rather than his appearance in DC Comics.

Whether you want to add some madness to your gaming kollection or need a new Joker for Batman to fight, McFarlane Toys has you covered with this figure. He features a chaotic design with a nice set of weapons that will only help enhance your other Mortal Kombat fighters on display. I would not be surprised if we see more versions of this Joker later on, as McFarlane Toys loves to release new skins of the character as seen in the game. Priced at $19.99, the Clown Prince is set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, The Joker is chaos personified. He's killed a Robin, crippled Batgirl, and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC universe. And now, he's the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat. The Joker is featured in his standard skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Featured in his standard skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging