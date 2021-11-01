The Last of Us 2 Comes to NECA with Ellie and Joel Figures

NECA is back with another incredible figure reveal as they announce the ht PlayStation game The Last of Us Part II is coming soon. A special 2-pack set is on the way with both Joel and Ellie bundled together giving fans some more adventures with the dynamic duo before the tragedy. This The Last of Us set is loaded with accessories and weapons that will be a hot commodity that fans will want to get their hands on. Joel will come with an alternate hand, and Ellie will come with four alternate hands, perfect for the sweet weapons accessories.

The included arsenal will include a rifle, shotgun, machete, axe, kukri, 2 Pistols, 2 Knives, a backpack, a bow, and 4 arrows. These 7" The Last of Us Part II figures are packed with detail, accessories, and all the right goodies that fans will want. I hope this means we can start to see NECA release some enemies from the game as some Clickers would be awesome to see. Pre-orders are live for this 2-pack set for $74.99 right here and are set to release in March 2022.

"The Last of Us 2 – Ultimate Joel and Ellie 2-Pack 7″ Scale Action Figures – In The Last of Us Part II, players experience the devastating physical and emotional consequences of Ellie's vengeance as she embarks on a relentless pursuit of those who've wronged her. This Ultimate action figure 2-pack includes Ellie, who has a mysterious immunity to the zombie infection, and Joel, the smuggler-turned-father-figure who was initially tasked with escorting her across a post-apocalyptic America in the first game. Each figure has over 30 points of articulation and comes with screen-accurate accessories: include axe, machetes, rifles, knives, pistols, backpack and bow and arrows, plus interchangeable hands. Collector-friendly window box packaging with dual front opening flaps."