The Mandalorian Grogu Makes Contact With Iron Studios Newest Statue

One of the biggest episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 was when Grogu was trying to make contact with a Jedi Master. Not only did we get to see some of the mystical power of Force Artifacts, and it gave us the Return of Boba Fett. Iron Studios is capturing one of these legendary scenes with their new 1:4th scale Star Wars statue. Coming in at 9.4" tall, Grogu is displayed on his Force calling stone that will feature an LED effect. The Mandalorian statue is hand-painted, based on original references, and comes with two different head sculpts. Star Wars fans will be able to display The Child with eyes open or closed displays changing the vibe of the entire statue.

Iron Studios created something very simple here, but it is a truly incredible statue that will be a nice addition to any collection. The Child is nicely detailed, and his meditation pose is adorable, and the entire statue enhances when it lights up. This The Mandalorian statue is not cheap either as it comes in at $520, but payment plans are offered. Set to realize between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live and can be found here.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Legacy Replica 1:4 line – Grogu! This Star Wars Collectible Statue is a limited edition with a LED light-up feature. Grogu also comes with a total of 2 portrait options and a detailed hand-painted base. Star Wars The Mandalorian fans, don't miss your chance to add Grogu 1:4 Legacy Replica Statue to your collection."

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Grogu 1:4 Legacy Replica Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Light-up LED

Includes two head options