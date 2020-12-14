The Mandalorian Bo-Batan Kryze Joins Hasbro with The Black Series

Mando Monday is finally here, and that means new Star Wars collectibles are on the way. One of the biggest announcements from today's reveals is that Bo-Katan Kryze is getting her very own action figure in the Star Wars: The Black Series figure line. This figure will be based on her appearance from the second season of The Mandalorian. This design is giving her an older appearance to the beloved Star Wars character that first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She is beautifully detailed, articulated, comes equipped with two pistols, and will also feature a removable helmet. Bo-Katan made quite an appearance in The Mandalorian's newest season, and this figure spectacularly captures both new and old stories of Star Wars together.

This is the first The Mandalorian season two figure that Hasbro has released so far. Bo-Katan is a great figure to kick off the season two web of characters; now we hope we can see Ahsoka and Boba Fett join the line later on. The Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze figure is set to release in Spring 2021. She will be priced at $19.99, and pre-orders for her are expected to go live today at 4 PM EST. Collectors will be able to find her located here, and make sure you don't miss out as this figure will surely sell out.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BO-KATAN KRYZE Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BO-KATAN KRYZE Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories."