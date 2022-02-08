The Mandalorian Tank Trooper Din Djarin (Morak) Arrives from Hasbro

Hasbro's Star Wars section is definitely a slow burn as they focus more on repaints and reveals rather than new figures. Back in the day, Kenner made a figure for pretty much every single alien in the Mos Eisley Cantina, and it was awesome. Now we only get the popular characters because they will sell or repacks and repaints to help collectors collector pass releases. It has taken over a year for us to get our first Dark Trooper figure and they are even deploying into collections until Spring 2023, which is crazy. However, the Dark Trooper is not the only new The Mandalorian figure coming soon as Hasbro has also revealed Hover Tank Trooper Din Djarin with a removable helmet.

This figure captures one of the show's most powerful scenes in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, besides the arrival of Luke Skywalker. Removing his helmet was a big deal and this scene showed how this heartless bounty hunter has grown and changed. Hasbro is bringing Morak Din Djarin to The Vintage Collection, and it will be a welcome figure for anyone trying o complete their The Mandalorian collection. Pre-orders for this figure are set to arrive today (Feb 8, 2022) at 1 PM EST at a variety of online retailers like here and here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DIN DJARIN (MORAK) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DIN DJARIN (MORAK) figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections and features premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation. Available for preorder beginning 2/8 at 1pm EST."