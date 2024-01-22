Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Universe Joins Hasbro's 4" Star Wars Epic Hero Series

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new set of kid-friendly action figures with Hasbro’s new Star Wars Epic Hero Series 4” Collection

Explore the Outer Rim of the ever-expanding Star Wars universe with Hasbro and their latest Star Wars Epic Hero Series figures. We have seen some Original Trilogy figures are on the way for this hit 4" action figures line. However, some modern Star Wars characters are joining in on the fun from the Mandoverse from shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. Each of these figures features window packaging, a simple amount of articulation and still enough detail to not be classified as Retro. Up first is the main man himself,50 Din Djarin, who comes with the Darksaber and a blaster. Of course, when The Mandalorian joins the fight, Grogu is not far behind, and this little guy comes with his pram and a "floating" display base. Ahsoka, on the other hand, gets her signature dual white lightsabers and is featured in her gray Jedi outfit.

These figures are simple, fun, and carry their own weight for a new generation of Star Wars collectors. The artwork on each of their blister cards are amazing, and that alone might be worth displaying in any Star Wars or THE MANDALORIAN fans collection. Kids and adults can already find these new The Mandalorian Epic Hero Series figures on shelves right now at stores like Target for $9.99. They are also up for purchase and pre-order online with Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

Star Wars Epic Heroes – Mandoverse

"Imagine Force-wielding adventures with the Star Wars Epic Hero Series action figures. These Star Wars toysfeatures multiple points of articulation and stands on its own so kids can create awesome action poses Standing at 4 inches tall (10 cm), this action figure for kids is the perfect addition to your little fan's collection. Star Wars Epic Hero Series action figures for boys and girls make great gifts."

"Look for even more figures and vehicles to collect across Hasbro's Epic Hero Series world of play, featuring kid-favorite characters and entertainment-inspired design. Look for other Epic Hero toys including Grogu, the Mandalorian, Darth Vader, Ahsoka Tano, and a Stormtrooper to collect. These figures are compatible with most accessories, vehicles, and figures in Hasbro's exclusive Epic Hero Series."

