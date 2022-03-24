The Marvel Universe Collides with RSVLTS with New Shirt Collaboration

This week has been big for the hot clothing company RSVLTS as they kick off their new Marvel Comics collaboration. Earlier this week, they kicked off their new Spider-Man collection which can be read about right here. That collection included designs for Miles Morales, tributes to Spider-Man's history, and even some love for Venom. It looks like their new Marvel collection is bigger than just our favorite wallcrawler as some of Avengers action is coming to your wardrobe. This line will consist of 6 designs and will all be sized between XS – 4XL as well as some of the shirts getting youth and women's cut options. RSVLTS Marvel Little Things Series 1 reveals consists of:

Marvel Little Things – Series 1 Iron Man inspired – "Arc Reactor" Marvel Comics – "Pages of Time" Infinity Stones inspired – "Perfectly Balanced" The Avengers – "Roll Call" Spider-Man – "Aplaidnaphobia" Spider-Man – "Spidey"



"All shirts are classic sizing (unisex), short sleeve button-downs in KUNUFLEX™ material (RSVLTS own soft, four-way stretch material) and all available in Youth sizing as well, with "Aplaidnaphobia" and "Roll Call" also available in a women's cut option. "

I have been a massive fan of RSVLTS since I fell in love with their button-up shirts for The Mandalorian and these designs are incredible. The Iron Man Arc Reactor will make any wearer invincible, and the Pages of Time design captures the history Marvel Comics. The Perfectly Balanced RSVLTS shirt is easily my favorite of Marvel Little Things Series 1 as it captures the Infinity Stones and Gauntlet in all their glory. Spider-Man also returns with two subtle and elegant patterns that all fit for plenty of web-slinging occasions. This whole lineup themed shirts are set to go live today (March 24) at 4PM EST right here. Be sure to stay tuned for more incredible themed shirts from RSVLTS with we are highly looking forward to it. Avengers!

"RSVLTS, creators of high-quality apparel since 2012, are thrilled to announce an exciting, new collection celebrating Marvel characters who have been seen on the pages of comics and most recently in Marvel Studios films and Disney+ series. As part of the collaboration, RSVLTS will have access to a wide range of franchise characters and imagery that can be leveraged across multiple products and accessory categories, including men and women's shirts, shorts, swimwear, outerwear, underwear, hats, socks and much more. Iconic Marvel Super Heroes featured include, but are not limited to: Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Spider-Man, and Thor."