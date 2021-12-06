The Riddler Initiates His Masterplan with New Iron Studios Statue

Edward Nygma, aka The Riddler, might not be one of the deadliest Batman villains, but he is easily one of the smartest. He has definitely put Bruce through the wringer, especially during the DC Comics story arc Batman: Hush. Iron Studio has revealed their newest Comics Series statue with The Riddler in all of his chaotic glory. Standing at 7.4" tall, The Riddler is displayed in his lair surrounded by monitors and tech as he wears his classic green suit. Question Marks filled up the space with a logo on the screens, suit, cane, and much more, showing off his mysterious mind. Iron Studios loaded out this statue with incredible detail that any DC Comics or Batman fan can appreciate. The Riddler Deluxe DC Comics Series #7 Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $179.99. He is set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Surrounded by monitors and tech equipment in his lair, the always enigmatic figure of a criminal genius, dressed in his green suit with an overcoat full of question marks, with a purple tie, vest, gloves, and mask, relaxes on his throne as he expresses respect to his greatest opponents. He holds his bowler hat in his left hand and balances his question mark-shaped cane between the fingers of his right hand, an artifact that has a wide variety of technological devices and weapons. Without any mystery, Iron Studios unveils its statue \"The Riddler Deluxe – DC Comics Series #7 – Art Scale 1/10\", featuring one of Batman\'s most classic and iconic enemy villains."

"Created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang in 1948 and already available for Pre-Order, The Riddler statue is a must-have for any Batman fan and collector and is one of the great DC Universe supervillains that was missing from the DC Comics lineup Iron Studios Art Scale 1/10. The item was unveiled at the annual Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition virtual event during CCXP Worlds 2021 at the Worlds to Collect arena. Check out this and much other news on Iron Studios\' YouTube channel and social media."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.4 in (H) x 9.4 in (W) x 8.2 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.4 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022