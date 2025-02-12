Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

The Snake Men Returns with Final Mythic Legions Retailer Exclusive

Four Horsemen has unveiled a brand new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with an assortment of fan-favorite figures making a return

Four Horsemen is back with their final figure reveal for their 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave. This wave brings back popular, new, and repainted figures, allowing fans to get them exclusively through supporting shared retailers. The last figure for this release is a brand-new Mythic Legions figure as the Snake Men return with the Coatl druid, Vernaliss Ardenscale. This figure follows the soul out Ninian Infantry figure, and now more Snake Men are ready to join your army with an impressive new figure. For accessories, this druid will come with two different head sculpts (open and closed mouths), a variety of hands, two magically summoned beasts, a staff weapon, removable shoulder armor, and an elegant soft goods cloak.

These Snake Men are incredible figures, and only the Four Horsemen could craft up something this amazing while making it a Retailer Appreciation Exclusive. This just shows how much the Four Horsemen love their partners, making this a perfect wave for new and veteran collectors to enhance their collections with. The Mythic Legions Vernaliss Ardenscale figure is priced at $49.99, and pre-orders arrive on February 14. Collectors will ONLY be able to pre-order one through one of the Four Horsemen's worldwide network of retailer partners.

Mythic Legions Vernaliss Ardenscale – 2025 Retailer Exclusive

"The final reveal from our "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" is a brand-new Mythic Legions figure – the Coatl druid, Vernaliss Ardenscale! Our recent sell-out of the Ninian Infantry definitely showed us that there is a demand for our "snakes". We made sure to add a new Coatl to this retail-only preorder wave so that fans worldwide can get these in their collection!"

"The Vernaliss Ardenscale figure includes 2 different head sculptures, extra hands in a variety of gestures, a pair of magically summoned beasts, a staff weapon with 2 toppers, hip pouch, removable shoulder armor, and a wired soft goods cloak and skirt. While this figure is meant to be a named character in our story, this release also works great as a base figure for custom creations and swaps!"

