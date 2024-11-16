Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

The Spot Gets A Power Up with New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figure

Return to the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Hasbro has unveiled their newest figure with an updated The Spot

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's exclusive Marvel Legends The Spot figure from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Explore The Spot's new multiverse-inspired black look with unique Spider-Man portal accessories.

Pre-order the 6-inch collectible figure now, available for $24.99, with a March 2025 release date.

Fans and collectors, elevate your multiverse collection with movie-accurate design and premium accessories.

Hasbro is back with a new Fan Channel, Marvel Legends figures from the hit animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Spot is back as he is amped up and ready to become more than a villain of the week with this new release. After the action of Miles Morales at the beginning of the film, The Spot seeks more power and discovers the ability to traverse the multiverse. Revealing his full power, The Spot gets a new all-black look, embracing the power of multiversal particle accelerators. This figure is just a repaint of his previous release and will feature a black translucent sculpt with swappable hands and Spider-Man portal accessories. This figure will fit right in with the new wave of Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends figures, and he will be exclusive to Fan Channel. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99 online, including at Hasbro Pulse, with a March 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Spot

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends The Spot action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE: Collectible figure is inspired by The Spot's appearance in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-accurate design and deco in their collection

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands

DARK-MATTER THREAT: In a freak accident, former scientist Dr. Ohnn became a villainous, insecure dark-matter blob. Upon realizing his true power, he threatens the safety of the entire Multiverse

