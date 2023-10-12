Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: horror, Leatherface, pcs, texas chainsaw massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slays with New PCS 1:4 Deluxe Statue

Get ready to embrace the heat and survive the night with the new Deluxe PCS statue featuring The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

It is time to carve up a piece in your horror collection with premium Collectibles Studios latest statue. Leatherface is back as he comes to life from the 2003 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Standing at 22" tall, this crazed bloody butcher is back and packed with realistic detail and faux hair. PCS has captured the killer on a blood-stained skin base with his signature bloody chainsaw in his hands. Horror fans do have the option to pick between bloody and non-bloody versions of Leatherface if they choose. A killer statue like this is not cheap, though, as PCS has Leatherface priced at $905 for non-bloody and $980 for bloody. Pre-orders are already live right here with a January 2025 release and check out this infamous butcher below.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Premium Collectibles Studio 1:4

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Leatherface 1:4 Scale Statue – Deluxe Edition, inspired by the gruesome 2003 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Standing at 22" high and 10.5" wide, this spine chilling mixed media statue portrays the blood-crazed butcher Leatherface, aka Thomas Brown Hewitt, in disturbing life-like detail. Holding out his fully sculpted chainsaw, the cannibalistic killer is poised to mangle any unlucky acquaintance into dead meat."

"Leatherface's sculpted skin mask creates a panic-inducing portrait with its hyper-realistic paint detailing and textured faux hair. With only his eyes and mouth peering through in a deadly stare, the man known as Bubba's disfigured face hides behind the stitched-up skin of his victims. The silent killer's custom-designed fabric costume is recreated with a distressed collared shirt and tattered pants under his familiar leather apron."

"Posed in a wide stance and intimidating posture, Leatherface stands atop a sculpted base, topped by decrepit floorboards complete with foreboding claw marks and lined with the skin of his victims crudely sewn together. The Deluxe version of this frightening figure includes an alternate bloody deco. Carve out a space in your collection for the Premium Collectibles Studio Leatherface 1:4 Scale Statue today!"

