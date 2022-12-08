The X-Men Return to the Outback as Marvel Legends Rogue Arrives

A fan favorite mutant is back as Hasbro continues to celebrate 60 years of X-Men with Marvel Legends. We are returning to the Australian Era of the X-Men as Rogue is back and donning her Outback uniform. Hasbro has put their new photo real tech to new use bringing this mutant to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics. Rogue will feature double jointed elbow and will only come with swappable hands. It is her costume and a new head sculpt that will really pull in X-Men fans, and she is set to release as a Fan Channel Exclusive. I hope that more of the Australian Era of X-Men are coming to the Marvel Legends line, giving fans a classic 80s flashback. The Marvel Legends Rogue figure is priced at $24.99, she is set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to snag up some of the other new Marvel Legends X-Men figures with 2 special 3-Pack sets and the return of the Blob.

The Outback Awaits the X-Men Once Again

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S ROGUE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). From their new headquarters in the Australian Outback, X-Man Rogue faces off against dangers in the Savage Land and Genosha, putting her ability-absorbing mutant powers to the test! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S ROGUE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Rogue figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in the Uncanny X-Men Comics! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."