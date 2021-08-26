The Xenomorph Hive Awakens With Mezco Toyz Newest One:12 Release

The hive has finally been awoken as Mezco Toyz reveals their long-awaited Xenomorph figure from the hit sci-fi film Alien. Standing 7" tall, this One:12 Collective figure features a new seamless body bringing the creature to life like never before. This deadly Xenomorph will feature a hinged jaw, swappable inner mouths, and an interchangeable chest plate. Other accessories include an Ovomorph egg, chestburster, and a Facehugger that has the ability to attach to other One:12 Collective figures. Mezco Toyz collectors are in for a real treat with this figure with incredible detail, seamless body, and a great set of accessories to capture the legacy of Alien. Priced at $100, the Xenomorph Alien One:12 from Mezco is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are live here and with other online retailers.

"One:12 Collective Alien – "In space, no one can hear you scream." The perfect organism, Alien, joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Alien features an all-new seamless body designed with an internal skeleton armature that is durable yet highly posable. The hostile xenomorph is equipped with a hinged pharyngeal jaw and interchangeable inner mouths, as well as an interchangeable chest plate pierced by the ASSO-400 Harpoon Grappling Gun, as seen in the final scene of the movie."

"Alien is fully loaded with film-accurate accessories, including a coiled Facehugger that can fit over the heads of most other One:12 Collective figures, an open Facehugger, a Chestburster, and an open and closed Ovomorph egg. The crew aboard the Nostromo are awakened from their cryo-sleep to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. After the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship, terror begins as they realize they are not alone."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ALIEN FIGURE FEATURES:

All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation

One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 18cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands Three (3) pairs of posing hands



COSTUME:

Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton

Interchangeable chest plate

Serrated, flexible tail

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) open Ovomorph egg

One (1) closed Ovomoph egg

One (1) coiled Facehugger

One (1) open Facehugger

One (1) Chestburster

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Alien figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Expected to Ship: Jan-Mar 2022.