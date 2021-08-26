The Xenomorph Hive Awakens With Mezco Toyz Newest One:12 Release
The hive has finally been awoken as Mezco Toyz reveals their long-awaited Xenomorph figure from the hit sci-fi film Alien. Standing 7" tall, this One:12 Collective figure features a new seamless body bringing the creature to life like never before. This deadly Xenomorph will feature a hinged jaw, swappable inner mouths, and an interchangeable chest plate. Other accessories include an Ovomorph egg, chestburster, and a Facehugger that has the ability to attach to other One:12 Collective figures. Mezco Toyz collectors are in for a real treat with this figure with incredible detail, seamless body, and a great set of accessories to capture the legacy of Alien. Priced at $100, the Xenomorph Alien One:12 from Mezco is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are live here and with other online retailers.
"One:12 Collective Alien – "In space, no one can hear you scream." The perfect organism, Alien, joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Alien features an all-new seamless body designed with an internal skeleton armature that is durable yet highly posable. The hostile xenomorph is equipped with a hinged pharyngeal jaw and interchangeable inner mouths, as well as an interchangeable chest plate pierced by the ASSO-400 Harpoon Grappling Gun, as seen in the final scene of the movie."
"Alien is fully loaded with film-accurate accessories, including a coiled Facehugger that can fit over the heads of most other One:12 Collective figures, an open Facehugger, a Chestburster, and an open and closed Ovomorph egg. The crew aboard the Nostromo are awakened from their cryo-sleep to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. After the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship, terror begins as they realize they are not alone."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ALIEN FIGURE FEATURES:
- All-New One:12 Collective body with seamless armor and hidden articulation
- One (1) head portrait with hinged pharyngeal jaw
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 18cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands
COSTUME:
- Protein polysaccharides exoskeleton
- Interchangeable chest plate
- Serrated, flexible tail
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) open Ovomorph egg
- One (1) closed Ovomoph egg
- One (1) coiled Facehugger
- One (1) open Facehugger
- One (1) Chestburster
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Each One:12 Collective Alien figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.
Expected to Ship: Jan-Mar 2022.