The Lightning Calls Thor With Kotobukiya's Newest Marvel Statue

Thor, God of Thunder has arrived on Midgard with a brand new 1/6 scale statue from Kotobukiya. Based on his design from Marvel Comics, Thor stands 17.5" tall and is displayed in a battle pose with Mjolnir. The statue is packed with a remarkable sculpt, detail, and color that will make it a real treat for any Marvel collection out there. This mighty Avenger is also placed on a diorama styled base that will be able to connect with other Marvel Comics Fine Art statues also coming soon from Kotobukiya. The Marvel Comics Thor Avengers Fine Art 1/6 Scale Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at roughly $379. The storm will touch down in September 2021, and pre-orders will be found located here when live. Be on the lookout for more Marvel Comics Fine Art Statues coming soon with Iron Man join the fight with Thor and Captain America.

"The newest character to join the FINE ART STATUE lineup is Thor! This statue is massive in size, yet the quality of the overall statue has leveled up. As with the FINE ART renewal series, Kotobukiya brings to life these characters in harsh battle scenes with dynamic action poses. The very moment Thor swings his Mjölnir looks powerful from any angle. The details of the cloak and the natural curve and movement of the upper body have been carefully sculpted."

"Iron Man and Captain America will soon be joining the Avengers FINE ART lineup, so be sure to line them all up to reenact the memorable battle scenes you can see in the films! FINE ART statues all come with their very own serial number to prove that it is the only one of its kind in the world.