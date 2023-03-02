Three New Dungeons & Dragon Dicing D20 Creatures Debut at Hasbro Coming right out of the brand new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro revealed more Diceling collectibles

It is time to roll for some truly beastly and monstrous transformations as Hasbro continues their popular Dicelings line. These beauties give new life to your average D20 dice with transforming ability to some deadly Dungeons & Dragons creatures. These creatures are inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons game as well as the upcoming live-action and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film. Three new D&D Dicelings are on the way this time which will include the deadly Black Displacer Beast, as well as a new White Dragon, and a classic return of a D&D beast with the Blue Beholder! Transform steps vary, but these fun collectibles are fun, unique, and could easily change up your Dungeons & Dragon nights. All of these new D&D Dicelings are priced at $13.99 each, are set for a June 2023 release, and can be down here.

Roll for Transformation with New D&D Dicelings from Hasbro

"Displacer Beast – Roll for transformation! The illusory Displacer Beast is one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can transform from a giant d20 to a monster and back again! Inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons movie and lore. Each sold separately, subject to availability."

"Blue Beholder – Roll for transformation! Get an eye-ful of the blue Beholder, one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can transform from a giant d20 to a monster and back again! Featuring premium deco & design inspired by the classic cartoon, along with a character-inspired accessory"

"White Dragon – Roll for transformation! Brrrrr, here comes the White Dragon, one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can transform from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"