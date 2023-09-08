Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: bloodshot, Threezero, valiant

Threezero Debuts Valiant Comics Bloodshot Unleashed 1/12 Figure

Bloodshot is back and this time as he is on a new deadly mission as threezero unveils their newest FigZero Unleashed figure

Bloodshot was created by Valiant Comics back in 1992, and while he is no DC or Marvel superhero, he is widely known and popular. He is a pretty complex character and walks more on the line Punisher than other heroes out there. Ray Garrison was once a former soldier who was given enhanced superhuman abilities through experimental nanotechnology. This gives him the ability to regenerate near instant, making him a deadly man to come across. He features iconic white skin with a blood-red circle on his chest, which has made him an unmistakable figure in the Valiant universe.

This deadly Valiant anti-hero has once again returned to threezero as they debut their new Bloodshot Unleashed 1/12 figure. Coming in at 6″ tall and fully articulated, this new FigZero release features a new comic book-style deco with detailed ink lines and blood splatter. Fans will be able to display Bloodshot with a new fabric cape, a variety of hands, a bloody sword and sheath, and plenty of guns with an SMG, a semi-automatic rifle, and a pistol. Valiant Comics fans can purchase Bloodshot Unleashed for $69.99 right here with a Q4 2023 release.

Bloodshot is Unleashed with New FigZero 1/12 Release

"FigZero S 1/12 Bloodshot Unleashed collectible figure stands approximately 6" (15.2 cm) with multiple points of articulation. The figure faithfully follows the design from the Bloodshot Unleashed comics, featuring an impressive head sculpt that perfectly captures the character's fierce expression and vibrant crimson eyes to emanate Bloodshot's powerful presence. The figure's pale white torso is carefully sculpted to depict the character's muscular form with the iconic blood-red circular mark imprinted on the chest and blood-like paint covering his body. The abdomen of the figure includes a belt with multiple pouches complemented by detailed black military pants with realistic texture and detailed military boots. The figure's numerous joints provide exceptional range, allowing for a variety of poses. Altogether, the visual design and range of motion work together to replicate the athleticism of the character from the original comics.

"FigZero S 1/12 Bloodshot Unleashed comes with the character's classic weapons from the original comics, including a finely-crafted sword and its scabbard, both featuring detailed coloring with blood-stained paint effects. Highly-realistic firearm accessories of a semi-automatic rifle, submachine gun, and pistol are also included. The figure also comes with a fabric harness and cape, adding versatility to its appearance. The figure is packaged with four pairs of interchangeable hands, including a pair of fists, a pair of gripped hands, a pair of firearm hands, and a pair of relaxed hands."

Features

1/12 scale, 6" tall

Highly-articulated action figure

Fabric cape and harness

Comic-style paint application with bloody paint effects

Accessories

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of firearm hands, and one (1) pair of gripped hands

One (1) sword with scabbard

One (1) semi-automatic rifle

One (1) submachine gun

One (1) pistol

One (1) harness

One (1) cape

Materials

PVC, ABS, POM, Fabric

Packaging Size

(W200 x D50 x H195)mm (~0.5kg)

