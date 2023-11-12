Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: hasbro, Threezero, transformers

Threezero Reveals New Transformers MDLX Autobot with Sideswipe

A new Autobot has arrived from threezero as Sideswipe saves the day with their latest MDLX Transformers action figure

Article Summary Threezero unveils the new MDLX Sideswipe, a 6-inch Transformers figure with 40 articulation points.

Sideswipe comes with a Shoulder Cannon, Laser Blaster, and five pairs of hands for dynamic poses.

The MDLX series features die-cast and plastic frames, designed by Art Director Kelvin Sau.

Available for pre-order at $80, the figure is set to release in Q2 2024 and officially licensed by Hasbro.

Threezero is back with another impressive Transformers release for their popular MDLX line with another Autobot. The infamous hero Sideswipe is back and is ready to take the fight to the Decepticons with a fun new 6" tall figure that has 40 points of articulation. The Transformers MDLX line features a die-cast frame that has all of the impressive detail and articulation as threezero's larger 1/6 scale release. Sideswipe is a faithful Autobot who was part of the original crew of Optimus Prime and his Ark that crashed on Earth. This reckless Autobot will come with a Shoulder Cannon, a Laser Blaster, and five Paris of hands, which will enchain displaying options. Transformers MDLX Sideswipe is priced at $80.00, he is set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Transformers MDLX Sideswipe Joins the Fight

"threezero is proud to announce the release of MDLX Sideswipe, a redesigned version of the brash young Autobot warrior! MDLX is a series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high-range of articulation and enhanced durability, all at a groundbreaking affordable price."

"The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation. Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which enhances the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing the beloved The Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy."

FEATURES

Officially Licensed by Hasbro Approximately 6 inches (~15 cm) tall Fully-articulated collectible figure with approximately 40 points of articulation New Design with Engineering plastic, Zinc Die-cast combination frame structure Improved articulation with enhanced stiffness for an incredible play experience threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau redesigned version of the classic G1 Transformers



ACCESSORIES

One (1) pc of Shoulder Cannon One (1) pc of Laser Blaster Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of gun-holding hands, one (1) Piston A, and one (1) Piston B



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!