Threezero Teases Next 1/6 Scale G.I. Joe Figure with Cobra's Firefly

The return of the 80s is finally here as most of the iconic toy lines from back then are making a big comeback. While collectibles are dedicated to kids, it is the adult collectors that grew up with these lines, and they mean something near and dear to them. Transformers has stayed strong from the beginning, with other lines like G.I. Joe and Masters of the Universe who had a rocky couple of decades. However, times are changing, and Masters of the Universe is back and better than ever with Mattel's Origins line, and G.I. Joe has Hasbro and threezero. Hasbro handles the 3.75 Retro Collection and their 6" Classified Line, while threezero hands the larger 1/6 scale figures. We just saw threezero put up pre-orders for the new Roadblock figure, and fans can find him here, but the fun does not end there.

So far, this 1/6 scale G.I. Joe line is not very expensive with 2 Snake Eyes and 2 Storm Shadows already out. Both ninja assassins are stuck in an eternal battle again each other, but there are so many more All-American Heroes out there. Thankfully, threezero also knows this, and it looks like Cobra is starting to make their debut in the line as threezero teases their next figure with Firefly. The explosives expert is ready to blow up your G.I Joe collectively with this highly detailed figure that will make Cobra proud. No price, release date, or pre-order Information is known at this time, but I would expect him to arrive this week. Fans can find all of threezero's 1/6 Scale G.I. Joe line of figures right here. Yo Joe!

"From the ruthless Cobra organization, threezero's 1/6 G.I. Joe series continues with Firefly! Self-evil-eye-catching organization, threezero 1/6 firecrackers will be launched! From the G.I. Joe Series, the next character is a part of the Evil Organized Cobra "Fire Fly"!"