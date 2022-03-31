Threezero Debuts Another New G.I. Joe 1/6 Scale Figure with Roadblock

Yo Joe! G.I. Joe is making a glorious return as of late for new and impressive collectibles. Whether you are a new fan or an old one, these figures still vary in size with Retro 3.75", Classified Series 6", the large and in-charge threezero 12" line. Threezero has slowly but surely dishing out some G.I. Joe figures with some ninja love for Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow with two different versions for each. It looks like we are now starting to get more of the fabulous Joe roster starting with Roadblock. This rough and tough soldier is packed with incredible detail and of course, he comes with his M2 Browning Machine Gun. Featuring full articulation, seamless arms, fabric outfit, and military gear, this G.I. Joe hero is a must-own collectible. The Threezero 1/6 Scale Roadblock is priced at $169.99, he is set to hit the battlefield in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Threezero is proud to present the next character from the G.I. Joe team, Marvin Hinton, who is also known as Roadblock! First debuting in 1984 with his formidable size and brawn, Roadblock is the heavy machine gunner in the team who can carry an M2 browning machine gun! Standing at approximately 12" (30 cm) tall, the G.I. Joe 1:6 Roadblock collectible figure features our standard fully-articulated body with realistic seamless arms, fabric hand-tailored costuming, and high attention to detail. Presenting a highly-accurate likeness to the character as portrayed in G.I. Joe comics, Roadblock comes with a full loadout of weapons including a pistol with holster, knife with sheath, an M2 browning heavy machine gun, grenades, smoke grenades, tripod, and bullets. Sure to please even the most hardcore G.I.Joe fans, Roadblock is one figure you won't want to miss out on!"

FEATURES

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12" tall (~30 cm)

22 points of articulation

Detailed Roadblock head-sculpt

Realistic seamless arms with soft PVC dermis

ACCESSORIES

One (1) pistol with holster

One (1) knife with sheath

One (1) M2 browning heavy machine gun

Four (4) grenades

Seven (7) smoke grenades

One (1) tripod

One (1) row of bullets

Four (4) pairs of Interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists with gloves, one (1) pair of gun-holding hands with gloves, one (1) pair of knife-holding hands with gloves, one (1) pair of relaxed hands with gloves

COSTUME

Helmet with goggles

Aviator sunglasses

Sport t-shirt

Tactical vest

Fatigue pants

Tactical boots

Knee pads

Utility belt with pouches

Backpack with ammo box