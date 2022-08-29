Thunder Strikes Twice with New Thor: Love and Thunder MiniCo Statues

Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrive on Disney+ next week, allowing Marvel fans to rewatch this electrifying tale. This was a movie that set up some pretty big things for Thor, and I am excited to see that unfold. The introduction of Gorr the God Butcher and the Mighty Thor were fantastic to see in live-action. I loved what they did with Gorr, and his dark and creepy non-alien vibe really worked here and made him pretty relatable. This deadly threat was so strong that it took two Gods of Thunder to stop him, and Iron Studios has unleashed their power with their MiniCo statue series.

These Gods of Thunder are back and exploding with impressive detail and color with these new statues. The big-headed MiniCo design returns here, giving them both a fun and unique animated styling. Coming in at roughly 6" each, this God and Goddess are ready to bring the thunder to your home or office for $39. Both Love and Thunder MiniCo statues are set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. If you love MiniCo's then be sure to check out the newly announced Batman Forever states featuring Batman, Robin, and Riddler here.

"Iron Studios is proud to announce the Mighty Thor: Love & Thunder Mini Co. Collectible Figure for the Mini Co. Series line! These hand-painted collectible figures are the perfect size for any desk or shelf no matter the size of your collection!"

"Iron Studios is proud to announce the Thor: Love & Thunder Mini Co. Collectible Figures from the Mini Co. Series line! These hand-painted collectible figures are the perfect size for any desk or shelf no matter the size of your collection!