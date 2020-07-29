Thundercats ReAction Figures Wave 1 Now Available From Super7

Super7 has revealed their first wave of Thundercats ReAction style figures, and they are available to order right now. This first wave consists of six new figures: Lion-O, Mumm-Ra, Panthro, Slithe, Cheetara, and Jackelman. Each comes with character-specific accessories and features five points of articulation, of course. All housed on awesome new vintage-style cardbacks featuring really awesome artwork and the classic Thundercats logo across the top. This will be the first of I am sure many waves of these, and you can check out all six figures down below and place an order for them right here.

Super7 Thundercats ReAction Wave 1 Figures

"Thunder! Thunder! Thunder! Thundercats are loose! Feel the thunder with the debut Wave 1 of the Thundercats 3.75" ReAction Figures from Super7. Jackalman, member of the evil Mutants and leader of the Jackelmen from the planet Plun-Darr, comes with his club. Cheetara, the super speedy Thundercats Warrior, comes armed with her staff. Panthro, the Thunderian chief mechanic, comes armed with his Nunchucks. Slithe, the Evil Mutant Leader, comes armed his axe. Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living comes armed with sword and dagger. And Lion-O, heroic leader of the Thundercats, comes with Claw Shield, Sword of Omens (Activated), and Sword of Omens (DeActivated). "

All of these have some of the best sculpts I have seen on ReAction in awhile. Slithe especially looks epic, as does Mumm-Ra. Good mix of heroes and villains for this first wave as well, while holding back some bigger names for the future. These will also provide a great distraction while we all stare at our mailboxes waiting for the big debut of Thundercats Ultimates wave 1, due to head out to us in the world any week now. Again, the new ReAction figures are available to order right now from Super7 by clicking here.