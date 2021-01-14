Transformers Thundercracker Takes to the Sky With New Hasbro Figure

Hasbro is reaching for the sky as they announce their newest Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece pieces. Decepticon Thundercracker is flying on in with original packaging, Japanese-language instructions, authentic Takara Tomy design, and deco. Thundercracker will come with a nice set of accessories, including 3 alternate faces, 5 blast effects, 2 Null Rays, 2 power bases, and a special character card. Transformers fans will not want to miss out on this great that will have any Autobot running for their money.

Thundercracker is packed with great detail, and the swappable faceplates and added effect pieces are amazing. This is one Decepticon that fans will not want to miss out on and will be a fun addition to any collector's collection. The Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker is priced at $241.99. He is set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Takara Tomy figures to bring more of the ultimate Transformers experience home.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the scornful Decepticon warrior with premium deco and detail. Includes Thundercracker figure, 3 alternate faces, 5 blast effects, 2 Null Rays, 2 power bases, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions."

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the scornful Decepticon warrior Thundercracker

Premium collectible

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posabilty in action poses

Detailed deco and accessories, including 2 Null Ray accessories, 5 energy blasts that fit on the ends of weapon accessories and attach to the figure's feet in robot mode, and 3 alternate faces (surprise, smile, sneer)

Converts from jet mode to robot mode

Figure can be displayed with the 2 included power bases