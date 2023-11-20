Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney

Tips and Tricks for Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 Launch

Here is everything you need to know for the launch of Ravensburger Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodbornw hitting cards shops now

Article Summary Discover Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn with new cards and characters.

Find various purchase options like Booster Packs and the D100 Anniversary Set.

Accessorize your game with themed playmats, sleeves, and deck boxes.

Stay alert for restocks and the retail release in December to avoid scalpers.

Hold onto your hats and get ready for a tidal wave of magic because Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn from Ravensburger has officially hit your local card shops! Pretty new and enchanting additions are ready to be added to your collection, including multiple ways to get the cards, new enhancements for tournament play, and an extra special Disney 100 Anniversary Set. November 17, 2023, was the launch date for Disney Lorcana Chapter 2, and at most card shops, it has been a sellout. This is expected for the second wave and might be a little more intense than the release of Chapter 1. We have you covered for what to expect with this launch, what you can buy, and news on restocks.

Discover the Magic in Every Card: Rise of the Floodborn! 🏰

Step into the mystical realm of Disney Lorcana with Rise of the Floodborn, which introduces new films like Zootopia, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and The Princess and the Frog. Inspired by the beloved Disney universe, this hit trading card game is perfect for battling your friends or expanding your Disney collection. Things are slowly starting to come out as most Local Card Shops sold out on opening night for tournaments, but Ravensburger has announced restocks are coming from Christmas, as well as a December retailer launch.

Dive into Illumineer's Treasure Troves, Boxes and Packs 🌊

Unleash the flood of excitement with our multiple ways to get cards. Fans will be able to snag up Booster Packs for $8.99 (12 Cards), Starter Decks for $16.99 (Pre-Built 60 Card Deck with 1 Booster Pack), and Troves which contains plenty of goodies along with 8 booster packs). For dedicated fans, Booster Boxes are always an option, with 24 packs found inside, which retail at $143.99. This new set of cards features stunning artwork, as well as that touch of Disney magic everyone craves.

Celebrate 100 Years of Disney: The Anniversary Set! 💫

To mark the grand occasion of Disney's 100th anniversary, Ravensburger is also releasing an exclusive set that pays tribute to a century of storytelling, imagination, and beloved characters. This limited edition D100 set is a celebration of the magic that animators have captured with six exclusive variant cards from Disney Lorcana Chapter 1 with Mickey, Elsa, Genie, Maleficent, Stitch, and Maui. Some Booster Packs for Rise of the Floodborn are also included for the $49.99, making it a must-have set for this launch.

Playmats, Card Sleeves & Deck Boxes: Your Adventure Awaits!

Cards are not the only thing releasing for Rise of the Floodborn, as some fun deck goodies are also here. Enhance your gaming experience with some beautifully designed play mats with Beast or Winnie the Pooh as a Hunny Wizard! Or fans can dive into the thrill with Mulan or Raya and the Last Dragon with themed deck boxes and card sleeves. That Pooh mat will be highly sought after, with the mats coming in at $19.99 each for, the deck box for $6.99 and the sleeves at $10.99.

A Note on Prices: Be Wary as Restocks are Coming! 🚨

As the excitement for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn reaches a fever pitch, we want to remind our dedicated fans to be mindful of potential price increases at local card shops and online. Take note of the actually retail price, and do not spend too much on these new releases. Ravensburger has stated that they want Disney Lorcana to be accessible to everyone, and restock supplies are on the way for Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Watch out for scalpers, and be sure to be friendly when you are out looking for these delightful new releases.

Mark Your Calendars: Disney Lorcana Retailer Release in December! 🗓️

For those eagerly awaiting to get their hands on Rise of the Floodborn, the retail release has not arrived with a December 1, 2023 release. December is the month of joy as Christmas is right around the corner, and it is now when Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be available at a retailer near you. We expect this stock to fly off shelves, but stores like Meijer, Walmart, and Target will get packs, so keep your eyes peeled that opening weekend of December. Be sure to visit your local card shops and authorized retailers to try and secure your Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn treasures. Keep an eye out for announcements right from Ravensburger on official channels (like here) for restock information! Are you ready to rise with the Floodborn?

