TMNT Cartoon Metalhead Figure Getting NECA Store Online Release

NECA is really sticking it to flipper collectors lately with securable online orders, restocks, and made to order figure releases. Fans who are not aware, a lot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT) figures are nearly impossible to get their hands on in Target stores. As they are one of the few stores that stocks NECA products, certain "collectors" flock there and buy up the whole shipment just to resell. Not only does this make it hard for collectors to find them but lost forces them to pay ridiculous marked-up prices. One of the newest hot TMNT figures is Metalhead from the classic cartoon. NECA has opened up a week-long limited pre-order window for fans to get theirs directly from the NECA store. The 7" TMNT Villian is packed with detail, nicely articulated, and a must have for any TMNT.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon Metalhead Ultimate 7" Figure from NECA is priced at $29.99. The figure will be limited to only 2 per person and will cost full value at the time of purchase. No shipping date has been confirmed as I imagine this will be a made-to-order due to the high demand of the figure. NECA is making sure true TMNT fans can get their hands on it so make sure you pre-order one while you can. Pre-orders start today August 14 and will stay open until Friday, August 21st at 11:00 AM EST.

TMNT Cartoon Metalhead is Back from NECA

"For those that missed out on the first release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon Deluxe Metalhead or the 1990 Movie Casey Jones Replica Mask, we are happy to announce that they will be available for PRE-ORDER through thenecastore.com starting Friday(8/14) at 12PM EST to Friday(8/21) at 11AM EST. Customers in the US and over 20 international countries will have 1 week to place their pre-order."

"Based on the classic 1980's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series, Metalhead debuts as the first deluxe action figure in the line! With the minds of all four ninja turtles ingrained into its programming, this robotic reptile comes with a full arsenal of accessories including 6 different hands, swappable drill & vacuum arm attachments, and opening chest panel with plug in gun! Standing at nearly 7″ tall with a hinged jaw, Metalhead makes for a formidable adversary. Comes in 5th panel window box with new packaging art, an homage to the classic VHS tapes"

Limit 2 per person

Shipping Date: TBA

Pay in full at time of pre-order.