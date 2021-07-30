TMNT Playmates Mutant Module Retro Set Is Nostalgic Fun

TMNT collectors have been spoiled the last couple of years, as the brand's health in the toy departments has not been this strong since the late '80s. Speaking of that time, Playmates is reissuing a TON of classic, retro figures and more from the original TMNT toy line these days, including the latest box set we are taking a look at today. This Mutant Module box set contains six of the best villain figures from the classic line on vintage-style cardbacks. Playmates sent us the box set to take a look at, so let's get in our time machine and play with some Turtle 80's goodness.

Some Of The Best TMNT Baddies There Are

This box is incredible. There are so many little winks and nods to the classic figure line and cartoon. I love that the front is the drill bit and is shaped that way; nice touch there. The Foot Soldier hanging off the side, and my man Slash is holding down the fort on the other side. Even if you take the figures out, this is a great display piece for your TMNT shelf.

The figure cardbacks are a good amalgamations of vintage and modern. This is a good way to make sure vintage fans are not fooled on the aftermarket, which I can appreciate. The figures are shown off in a nice window box, and the back contains the most important part of the originals: the origin comic.









I always loved this Krang figure. The arms never stay on the vintage toy, and this one is no different. That adds to the charm in my book, even though I can see how it would annoy some. My main man Slash is where it is at, though. For my money, this is still one of the prettiest figures ever released, period, in any line. I love the deep green and pink accents, the yellow pops off the figure. He also comes with a ton of weapons, which I never understood. You can fit three on him, but the fourth is out. Always thought that was weird. Nevertheless, he was a perfect action figure before, and he is still perfect now. I still don't know how I feel about all of these classic 80's toy reissues we keep getting, but these in particular I love. The Playmates TMNT line meant so much to me growing up; it means a lot to me to have these new versions to share with my daughter now. You can still preorder this set right here.