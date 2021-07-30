TMNT Playmates Mutant Module Retro Set Is Nostalgic Fun

Posted on
by
|
Comments

TMNT collectors have been spoiled the last couple of years, as the brand's health in the toy departments has not been this strong since the late '80s. Speaking of that time, Playmates is reissuing a TON of classic, retro figures and more from the original TMNT toy line these days, including the latest box set we are taking a look at today. This Mutant Module box set contains six of the best villain figures from the classic line on vintage-style cardbacks. Playmates sent us the box set to take a look at, so let's get in our time machine and play with some Turtle 80's goodness.

Some Of The Best TMNT Baddies There Are

This box is incredible. There are so many little winks and nods to the classic figure line and cartoon. I love that the front is the drill bit and is shaped that way; nice touch there. The Foot Soldier hanging off the side, and my man Slash is holding down the fort on the other side. Even if you take the figures out, this is a great display piece for your TMNT shelf.

The figure cardbacks are a good amalgamations of vintage and modern. This is a good way to make sure vintage fans are not fooled on the aftermarket, which I can appreciate. The figures are shown off in a nice window box, and the back contains the most important part of the originals: the origin comic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.