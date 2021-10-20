TMNT X Universal Monsters Line From NECA Debuts, Preorders Live

TMNT and the Universal Monsters have a rich history together. One of the many crossover figures in the original Playmates line was two sets of figures featuring the Turtles as various monsters. They have always been some of my personal favorites, and since NECA got the license for both, in the back of my mind, I wondered what a NECA TMNT universal Monsters line might look like. Well, wonder no more, as they have revealed their first figure, Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster. Mikey was the original Turtle figure tribute to Frankenstein's Monster, and I love that NECA is going to put their own stamp on them. Check out a neat trailer for the figure below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNIVERSAL MONSTERS x TMNT Action Figures from NECA! [Stopmotion Commercial] Coming in 2022! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7o_QRpoOIY)

NECA+TMNT+Universal Monsters= Take All My Money

"This spooky season, NECA is thrilled and chilled to announce a Turtle-tacular new crossover line of 7-inch scale action figures: Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The line will pay tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror. Inspired by the silver-screen classic Frankenstein, celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021, Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster reimagines the temperamental Turtle as the misunderstood monster. It includes a metal chain, interchangeable hands, and two lightning bolt sai. Comes in a collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration."

Oh, I am so in. Myself and Tyler from the site here were geeking out about this figure and the possibilities of what we could get for hours last night. My main wish is that Donnie is The Wolf Man. My favorite Turtle and my favorite Universal Monster in the ultimate figure mash-up? Yes, please. This Raphael TMNT x Universal Monsters figure will ship around January 2022 and can be preordered here.