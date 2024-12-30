Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #2: Exclusive Knight-Spider

We take a look back at some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary Explore the Marvel Legends Knight-Spider, a unique Moon Knight & Spider-Man fusion from the 2024 Spider-Verse.

This exclusive figure is a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus member perk, valuing their subscription at $99.99.

Knight-Spider features a striking look with a sleek black and white costume & Moon Knight's crescent insignia.

A must-have for Spider-Man collectors, this figure turns a comic variant cover into a tangible treasure.

We are almost finished with our top Marvel Legends of 2024 series, and number 2 is quite a wild release. In 2024, Marvel Comics delighted fans with a series of Spider-Verse variant covers, which reimagined iconic Marvel characters as Spider-themed heroes. These variants would span multiple titles, offering fresh perspectives on beloved figures like Captain Marvel, Storm, Mary Jane, and even Daredevil. Another release was Moon Knight, which was envisioned as "Knight-Spider," blending both elements of these heroes in a unique way. To complement these artistic endeavors, Hasbro made a special edition version of the Marvel Legends Knight-Spider figure.

This exclusive Marvel Legends brings the Moon Knight #23 variant cover to life, showcasing a spider who embraces the night. The character features a sleek white and black costume, complete with web-like patterns and Moon Knight's signature crescent insignia. Hasbro brought all of this to life as an exclusive figure that is only available through the Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscription. Collectors can only receive the Knight-Spider figure as part of their membership kit or a third-party purchase. That makes this one of the most expensive single card back figures to purchase in 2024 at a mighty $99.99 for the subscription. Marvel Unlimited offers comic fans access to a vast digital library of over 30,000 comics, so it is worth it if you love digital comic reading, and the figure is a bonus.

The Spider-Verse variant covers provided a fresh narrative twist to the Spider-Verse, and this Knight-Spider figure offers fans a tangible piece of this imaginative crossover. This marks the second card-backed figure to arrive from the Marvel Unlimited subscription, with Yellow Suited Daredevil making his debut last here. This figure might not be worth the asking price, but it is the design and the backstory that made this a figure that a Spider-Man collector NEEDS in their collection. Fans can still possibly get one if they subscribe, but supplies are limited, which means he could sell out, and you can get a previous release like Nova. This is what makes the Knight-Spider a legendary release for 2024, as it was a surprise that truly brings the world of comic books to life in a unique and rare way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!