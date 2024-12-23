Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #9: Ka-Zar and Zabu

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary Explore Ka-Zar and Zabu's Marvel Legends debut in 2024's top releases.

Ka-Zar, a Tarzan-like hero, shines with swappable hands and weapons.

Nabu Build-A-Figure Wave introduces 7 classic Marvel figures.

Add to your collection before 2025's Savage Land X-Men figure launch.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure waves still continued in 2024, with one of them arriving for our Top 10 list. Number 9 is surely an interesting one as you can not have one without the other as it's time to arrive in the Savage Land with Ka-Zar and Zabu. Ka-Zar is Marvel's version of a Tarzan-like jungle hero, who debuted back in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939! Kevin Plunder, aka Ka-Zar, was a human who was raised in the Savage Land, a hidden prehistoric paradise in Antarctica that is filled with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. After the death of his parents, he lives alone in this jungle and creates an inseparable bond with Zabu, a sabertooth tiger.

Through appearances in X-Men and Avengers comics, Ka-Zar has interacted quite a bit with Marvel's iconic heroes. Together, Ka-Zar and Zabu are a team that is meant to be together, and Hasbro faithfully brought them to life in their Nabu Buil-A-Figure Wave in 2024. The wave consisted of 7 figures: Superior Iron Man, Wolfsbane, Cable, Black Winter, Red Widow, Ikaris, and Ka-Zar. This jungle man was a simple release, capturing his Tarzan-like appearance with swappable hands, spear, and corned dagger. He paired well with the X-Men as well as the new Savage Crucible figures, adding to that signature prehistoric landscape.

Nabu, on the other hand, was the big figure that was created when six of the figures were purchased, all containing one piece of the puzzle. When fully built, Ka-Zar and Nabu were back in business, ready to take on your Marvel Legends with fury and grace. Nabu is nicely articulated with moveable limbs, torso, and jaw, with Ka-Zar even getting the ability to be placed on her back for display options. I currently have these two take on some of the Savage Lemurian in the Savage Land with the team of Cable, Spider-Man, and Deadpool. More Savage Land X-Men figures are planned for 2025, so it might be a smart move to add these two to your collection before then. The jungle awaits.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!