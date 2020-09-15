Toy Story Gets a 25th Anniversary Q-Fig Max Figure from QMx

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved Disney and Pixar animated film Toys Story Quantum Mechanic has announced a new figure. Your favorite dynamic duo, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, are back and better than ever. Standing at 6" tall, Buzz Lightyear is carrying Woody just like at the end of the first film. This Toy Story Q-Fig Max collectible marks number 68 in the QMx series. The bright colors and beautiful sculpting on each character are very well done and showcase each right off the screen. The pose that they have been given is very well done too and a great way to show off these two heroes in action.

Toy Story is such a classic movie that has expanded over generations with all of its films. Woody and Buzz are iconic are it is crazy that it has already been 25 years since its debut. This Q-Fig Max figure really captures the beauty and fun that the film portrayed and will be a great addition to any Disney or Pixar collection. The Woody and Buzz Lightyear Q-Fig Max Toy Story 25th Anniversary from QMx is priced at $39.99. The collective can be purchased today and fans can find them located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other amazing figures also coming soon from the Q-Fig line with DC Comics, Marvel, and so much more.

"Toy Story 25th Anniversary – Woody and Buzz Lightyear Q-Fig Max. Celebrate 25 years of friendship and fun with this playful décor inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story films. Rendered in fine detail by QMx, this figure of Buzz carrying Woody through the clouds will give your interior design a real lift." Magic in the details:

Collectible figure

Buzz Lightyear carries Woody through the air

Attached to base

#68 in the QMx Q-Fig series

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story films (1995-2020)

The bare necessities

PVC

6" H