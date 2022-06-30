Toy Story 3 Lotso Vinyls Piggy Bank Coming from Beast Kingdom

Toy Story 3 was a very interesting film, marking a shift in the franchise's future story. Andy was leaving home, and the toys were either sent to the attic or to be donated. After a series of unfortunate events, our favorite Toy Story toys were sent to be donated and ended up at a school. Sadly, instead of being able to make their way back to Andy's Room, the toys were stuck under the dictatorship of the sinister Strawberry Scented Bear: Lotso. In the end, it does not end well for the bear, but now he has a new purpose, to watch your money.

Beast Kingdom is back with another Vinyl Collectible Piggy Bank with some love for the naughty bear. Lotso stands roughly 14" taller and shows off textured sculpt along with a. Grin and his signature cane. The size of the guy is pretty impressive, and he will easily hold quite a bit of coin to help you save for more Toy Story collectibles. These Vinyl Piggy Banks are fun and quite different from what we see out there now, so it is nice to see a classic old-school collectible like this. However, Lotso is not cheap as he comes with an $83.99 price tag and an April 2023 release date. Pre-orders for the Toy Story 3 Lotso Bank are live right here, and be sure to check out all of the other fantastic Toy Story collectibles also offered from Beast Kingdom.

"Toy Story 3 is a classic that is loved by fans old and young. A story for the ages, each character has become well known in his or hers own right. With the strawberry flavored bear Lotso, fans got to see a character that at first is lovable, yet simultaneously hides a dark secret. Speaking of hiding, with Beast Kingdom you get to hide your very own money inside the large bear! How much will you save?"

"Beast Kingdom is getting fans ready to save 'lots' in the VPB-013 Lotso Piggy Bank. Standing at an impressive 35cm in height, the piggy bank is both detailed as well as it is functional. Recreating the furry texture of the bear, Lotso is seen standing with his signature cane! Make sure to give him a hug and deposit your money for the ultimate way to save! Only via an official Beast Kingdom outlet!"