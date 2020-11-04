Toy Story's Sid Becomes a Toy With Beast Kingdom

The villainous neighbor from the hit Disney/Pixar film Toy Story is back once again for some mischief. However, the tables have turned as Sid Philips is now a toy himself coming from Beast Kingdom. We recently covered that Toy Story's Andy would be joining the Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure line, and now it is Sid's turn. The bully comes to life with an amazingly detailed 1/9th scale figure that features a fabric outfit and 20 points of articulation. Sid will include a nice set of swappable pieces with three interchangeable faces and four pairs of hands, so some toy destruction. The fun does not end there either, as the Toy Story bully will come with miniaturized figures of Buzz Lightyear and the three-eyed Alien. Beast Kingdom has even included a mini-rocket tied to Buzz, allowing fans to recreate iconic scenes from the film. To end things off, BK has also included Sid's dog Scud that will be a great addition to this set.

It is bizarre seeing the human characters from Toy Story become the newest collectible. However, it is nice to see some unique collectibles come out for such a beloved animated movie that can please fans old and new. The mini Buzz and Alien are amazing, and with Sid and his dog, Toy Story fans can roc out their Disney/Pixar collection in style at home or the office. The Sid Philips & Scud Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $69. He is expected to release in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Make sure you add Andy Davis to your collection to complete this Toy Story DAH set.

"Let's go home and… play!" The dreadfully naughty bully 'Sid Phillips' is ready to destroy some toys! Can Andy Davis and the gang of toys protect themselves from Sid and his evil dog 'Scud'? A little boy with some real anger problems, Sid is always on the lookout to either blow up the toys he comes across, or dissemble them, reorganizing the parts into new, horrifying creations. What a naughty little boy indeed, and with Scud his trusty dog on hand, trouble is always around the corner when these two are about!"

"The DAH brand of 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' from Beast Kingdom is back with a new form factor, and bundles of charm to boot! The release of 'DAH-015'Buzz Lightyear, and the 'DAH-016'Woody, was met with fanfare the world over. Now, Toy Story fans can enjoy two of the human characters from the movies, the big meanie and toy bully: DAH-033 Sid Phillips, and the cherished hero: DAH-027 Andy Davis! A perfect pair of 'good vs bad', ready to take on all the Toys on your desk."

"Based on the newly developed DAH 'Child's' body frame, the 1/9 scale, highly articulable figure has over 20 movable joints and points of articulation. A perfectly formed body that is easily arranged for collectors to enjoy their most favorite scenes from the movies! The set includes three replaceable faces with unique expressions, four pairs of replicable hands, miniature Three-eyed Aliens, magnifying glass, as well as a Buzz Lightyear tied to a rocket (the rocket can be dissembled). A set of accessories fit for any mischievous kid looking to cause trouble. Scud, the trouble-making dog also makes an appearance with his own pair of replaceable heads to show his happy or angry sides!"

Special Features

Newly developed, DAH Child's body frame with over 20 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable faces

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands

Scud Dog, with Two (2) replicable heads

Three (3) toy accessories: Mini Buzz Lightyear tied to a rocket (rocket can be disassembled), Magnifying glass, Three-eyed Aliens

Clothing set: Blacktop + blue jeans

Special, branded figure base with bracket