Train the Future of LEGO City with New Police Training Academy Set

Training is in order, as your LEGO City can now have its own growing Police force with a brand-new construction set. Coming in at 823 pieces, master builders can bud their sweet modular multi-room police station. The set features six miniatures as well as a horse that can train its skills inside and outdoors with an obstacle course. Some of the LEGO City police cadets will test themselves with a climbing wall, monkey bars and zip line. Plenty of accessories are included to help train the future, and any LEGO City collection needs a training facility for the city's finest. The LEGO City Police Training Academy is priced at $99.99 and is set to release on January 1, 2023. Pre-orders are not live yet, but fans can find the set right here, and be sure to build up your LEGO City collection in the meantime.

Every LEGO City Needs a Police Academy

"The LEGO® City Police Training Academy (60372) set features a modular multi-room police station and an outdoor obstacle course with fun facilities, including a toy climbing wall, monkey bars, and a zip line. It also includes a steerable ATV, six minifigures and a horse figure. LEGO City playsets deliver an enjoyable build-and-play experience with feature-rich buildings, realistic vehicles and fun characters that inspire imaginative, open-ended role play."

Police training playset – Kids can help fine-tune the LEGO® City police team with this Police Training Academy (60372) set, packed with inspiration for imaginative play

What's in the box? – Includes a 2-level police station with lots of outdoor academy training facilities for the LEGO® City police officers, plus a toy ATV, 6 minifigures and a horse figure

Fun features and functions – Kids can put the police cadet minifigures through their paces with a toy climbing wall, monkey bars and zip line, plus a fun course with moving obstacles

Designed for fans of LEGO® City playsets – Give this set as a birthday, holiday or special day gift for kids aged 6 and up

Dimensions – The main building and obstacle course measures over 9 in. (23 cm) high, 19 in. (49 cm) wide and 9.5 in. (25 cm) deep

Includes LEGO® minifigure accessories – This toy police playset comes with lots of story-inspiring accessories, including a horse brush, traffic cones, handcuffs, 2 dumbbells and a barbell